Burglary investigation leads to discovery of guns

May 17—MANCHESTER — Police searching for items that were reported stolen from a Gales Point Road residence early Sunday — a burglary that was caught in part on a doorbell camera — ended up finding two unlicensed guns and ammunition in a Manchester man's apartment Sunday.

Anil Wadia, 35, who lives in an outbuilding at 0 Elm St., pleaded not guilty to two counts of possessing a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, two counts of possessing a firearm without a serial number, three counts of possession of large capacity feeding device, breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, and larceny from a building, during his arraignment Monday in Salem District Court.

Judge Randy Chapman set a total of $13,000 bail in the case.

Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman told the judge that Manchester police were called to a Gales Point Road home shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday by a caretaker, who said it appeared someone had stolen a number of high-end speakers that were part of a surround-sound system, as well as an Apple TV device.

Video from a Ring camera showed a man in a collared shirt entering a garage around 2:30 a.m., said the prosecutor.

Police recognized the man as Wadia due to prior interactions. After dusting for fingerprints and doing some additional investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for Wadia's apartment.

That search turned up a couple of the missing items, including the tower speakers and the Apple TV device. It also led to the discovery of two guns on a nightstand. Both were handguns, but one of those handguns had been modified into a rifle, the prosecutor said. Police also located clips and ammunition, as well as a red dot gun sight and a carrying case.

Wadia allegedly told police he was in need of money to repay a debt owed to someone in Gloucester, the prosecutor told the judge.

Heather Ramsey, an attorney appointed to represent Wadia on Monday, did not specifically address the charges. In asking for a lower cash bail than the $30,000 requested by the prosecutor, Ramsey acknowledged her client has a prior record that had been sealed, but said nothing on that sealed record involved crimes of violence or showed any history of missing court, a couple of factors judges often consider in setting bail.

She also stressed Wadia's ties to the community and pointed to his mother, who was present in court for the hearing, as reasons to set a lower bail.

Wadia has lived in the United States since he was an infant and was naturalized as a young child, said Ramsey. He attended schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and has in recent years built a small information technology business, while also working part-time at a local restaurant, said the lawyer.

If Wadia makes the $13,000 bail set by Chapman on Monday, he is under a court order to stay away from the Gales Point Road home and have no contact with the victims or the caretaker.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 18.

