Burglary investigation leads to shooting arrest

Feb. 3—City police say a recent burglary investigation helped them connect a Brunswick man to an alleged role in an unrelated December shooting set up through an online dating app.

Laronce Chambliss Jr., 20, of Brunswick, was booked into Glynn County Detention Center on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Investigators say they identified him while looking into a Jan. 18 burglary in the 3300 block of Johnston Street.

They allege Chambliss was one of two men who on Dec. 28, 2022, robbed and shot a man in the 1700 block of Pine Street.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that two concealed men approached a man yielding firearms and demanding money," according to BPD. "The man had previously agreed to meet a person he communicated with on the Grinder app at the location."

The victim, 35-year-old Kenneth Graham of Douglas, survived after being wounded in the shoulder in the incident.

The suspects were able to get away with his wallet.

Officers identified Chambliss thanks to the watchful eyes of neighbors near the burglary scene, said Assistant Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith. They led police to Chambliss based on a description during the burglary investigation, Smith said.

Among the items stolen in the burglary were a Sony PS5, $150 worth of Sony PSP games and a .38 caliber revolver.

A second man, Earnest Grant, 21, of Brunswick was also arrested for his alleged role in the break-in and charged with burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property, according to BPD.

Smith said both cases are actively being investigated and that more charges or arrests could be made.

BPD is asking anyone with information on either case to contact Det. Terrance Tanner at 912-279-2606 or Det. Paxton Edgy at 912-279-2620.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 912-267-5516.