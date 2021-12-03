Burglary of Marietta shop leads to two arrests

Dec. 2—BOONEVILLE — A pair of Prentiss County man have been charged with the burglary of a shop inside the Marietta town limits.

Prentiss County deputy sheriffs were called Dec. 1 to investigate the burglary of a County Road 4070 Marietta shop. The investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Allen Burcham, 45, of Booneville; and Brent Douglas Wilemon, 52, of Marietta. Both suspects were charged with burglary of a commercial building.

The stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner.

During their initial court appearance, Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Trent Moore set both bonds at $10,000.

