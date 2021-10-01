Burglary, meth pleas entered in court

Sep. 30—On a routine calling of cases on the deadline and arraignment dockets in Cumberland County Criminal Court, two defendants entered guilty pleas in unrelated cases.

The charges were for burglary and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Christopher Devon Bass, 23, pleaded guilty to an information charing burglary. Bass qualified for judicial diversion and was given a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

The plea is set aside pending successful completion of terms of probation. If successful, Bass will be able to petition the court to have the charge removed from his record.

If unsuccessful, his sentence will go into effect and he will serve four years at 30%.

Bass was charged with the Nov. 1, 2020, burglary of a storage unit off Peavine Rd. As part of the sentencing, Bass is banned from contact with the victims and property and is to pay $2,345 restitution to two victims and could own restitution to a third victim.

In the only other guilty plea entered, Shanna N. Green, 44, pled guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived.

The charge stems from an Aug. 7, 2020, traffic stop of a vehicle during which scales, baggies and meth were seized.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—Jacob Elliott Crisman, driving under the influence, Cynthia S. Lyons motion to withdraw from the case granted; Crisman is to return to court on Nov. 9 with an attorney.

—Sherry Louise King, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Oct. 1.

—George Matthew Leeds, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 16.

—Arless John Morgan, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 1.

—Kyle Thomas Sharp, simple possession of methamphetamine, Blake Mullins appointed to represent Sharp and continued to Nov. 9.

Story continues

—Jennifer LeeAnn Watson, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to a later date.

Arraignment

—Tammy Bernice Davenport, felony possession of methamphetamine, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Willie Ashton Dyal, evading arrest, falsifying a vehicle title or plate, aggravated criminal trespassing, sex offender near school violation, simple possession of methamphetamine, two counts of violation of the sex offender registry law, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of driving on a suspended license, continued to Nov. 16.

—Daniel Tyler Godsey, criminal simulation, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, evading arrest, continued to Nov. 16.

—Noah Emanuell Hill, aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, attempted car jacking and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Dec. 6.

—William Russell Keaton, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of domestic assault and violation of an order of protection, Public Defender appointed to represent Keaton, continued to Oct. 5.

—Wilden Vinicio Perez-Garcia, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 9.

—Michael Arzo Potter, introducing contraband into a penal institution, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 6.

—Kyle Thomas Sharp, felony possession of methamphetamine, Blake Mullins appointed to represent Sharp and continued to Nov. 9.

—Taylor Nicole Smith, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Oct. 5.

—William Joseph Stewart II, reckless endangerment, continued to Nov. 9.

Probation violation

—James Albert Sherrill Sr., probation revoked and to serve 100 days in jail with credit for time served.

Continued boundover

The following persons have case pending before the grand jury and are to return to court on Nov. 16: James Dean Adams, Kelly Ray Banwerll (two cases), Willie Ashton Dyal (five cases), Daniel Tyler Godsey (three cases), William Russell Keaton, Michael Clois Melton, Timothy Shane Neeley (continued to Oct 5) and Steven Corley Stanley (continued to Oct. 5).

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com