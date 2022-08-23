Burglary, other charges filed against man found wearing tablecloth skirt

Aug. 22—An alert lawn worker's report of a burglary led officers to a suspect clad in his undershorts and a makeshift skirt fashioned from a tablecloth.

Joshua Lee Cross, 37, Taylor's Chapel Rd., now faces a host of charges in the incident, including aggravated burglary and theft.

Sgt. Dustin Jackson with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to Bud Tanner Rd. Aug. 11 on a call of a burglary. The caller informed Jackson the burglary actually took place on Claysville Rd. at a residence where his son had been mowing.

That morning, when the son arrived, he saw a screen porch screen ripped open and a rear window the residents broken. The son returned home and told his father, who called 9-1-1 and alerted the homeowner, who has been out of town.

The two led Jackson to the residence. As Jackson was checking the home, he heard a commotion outside, leading him toward a second residence on the property.

On the way to the second house, he passed a pump house with an open door. Inside he could see a man walking through and pushing items over.

Jackson identified the man as Cross. According to the report, Cross was speaking incoherently and sweating heavily. He had stripped to his underwear and had a tablecloth tied around his waist. He was wearing house slippers that came from one of the houses.

Jackson took Cross into custody and then continued to the second residence. He found another broken window and was able to reach through the window to unlock the door.

The house was in disarray. Jackson said drawers had been emptied in the bedroom and items thrown onto the bed. Pottery had been smashed. Cabinets were open as was the refrigerator. Water had been dumped in the floor.

Jackson checked around the homes and found a black clutch purse with a large amount of silver cutlery, keys and several pairs of glasses. Value of the silver was estimated at $1,000 pending appraisal.

Jackson found a Real Tree T-shirt and a camouflage flip flop in the front yard. The flip flop matched one found in the pump house. Cross' shorts and wallet were on the porch of the second residence.

Cross was booked into the Cumberland County Jail on two charges of aggravated burglary, one charge of burglary, one charge of vandalism and one charge of theft under $1,000. Bond was set at $97,500. Cross is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court Sept. 12.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.