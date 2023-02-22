Burglary and other reports

Feb. 21—A burglary was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday at 2016 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Ricky Charles O'Rourke, 67, on a local warrant at 2:16 p.m. Monday at 105 North Star Road in Alden.

Money reported stolen

Money was reported stolen at 6:32 p.m. Monday at 20520 810th Ave. in Hayward.

1 cited for marijuana

Police cited Andrew Allen Belden, 20, for a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle at 1:29 a.m. Monday at 201 N. Broadway. Two juvenile were also cited for curfew violations.

1 held on warrants

Police held Hoth Thot Hoth, 26, on two local warrants at 8:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Frank Avenue and East Front Street.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday at 2610 Y.H. Hanson Ave.