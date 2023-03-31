Burglary and other reports
Mar. 31—Burglary reported
A burglary was reported at 10:17 p.m. Thursday at 2005 Stevens St.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Kelly Roger Bock, 57, on a local warrant at 8:27 a.m. Thursday at 821 Water St.
Police arrested Jason Earl Hall, 42, on a local warrant at 4:09 p.m. Thursday at 2102 E. Main St.
Damage, break-ins reported at storage units
Damage was reported to storage units at 1:58 p.m. Thursday at 301 Rezin Ave. Entry was gained into some of the units.
Fraudulent unemployment reported
Police received a report at 2:48 p.m. Thursday that someone attempted to open up unemployment in another person's name on East Richway Drive.
1 cited for assault
Police cited Jordan James Ramirez, 18, for fifth-degree assault at 3:37 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a male had punched another person after getting off the school bus near East Second Street and South Newton Avenue.