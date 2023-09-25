Burglary and other reports

Sep. 25—A burglary was reported at 7:29 p.m. Friday at 20438 800th Ave. in Hayward. A bow, case and quiver with arrows were missing.

1 juvenile cited for e-cigarette, another expected to be charged for bringing ammunition in school

One juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette on school property and another was expected to be charged for ineligible person possess ammunition on school property, a felony, after the school resource officer reportedly went into one of the bathrooms at Albert Lea High School and saw one student with an e-cigarette who was ready to hand it to another student. Those two students and one other were brought down to the office, where they met with school staff. The students were checked with a metal detector and staff searched their bags. In one of the bags, they found a marijuana pipe, lighters and three rifle bullets.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:43 a.m. Friday at 590 E. 14th St. The incident reportedly occurred the day before between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:14 a.m. Saturday at 409 Albert Lea St. A pontoon trailer was reported hit sometime between 10 and 10:15 p.m. the night before.

Thefts reported

Cash and product were reported stolen at 3:17 p.m. Friday at 142 N. Broadway. The theft occurred over the last few months.

Police received a report at 3:22 p.m. Friday of a theft at 204 E. Front St.

Police received a report of theft at 3:28 p.m. Friday at 1405 W. Clark St.

Police received a report at 12:17 p.m. Saturday of theft of jewelry at 221 Ridge Road.

A person reportedly walked out of Walmart without paying for a half of a cart full of groceries at 2:36 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Kenny Allen McGee on Goodhue and Hennepin County warrants at 8:44 a.m. Saturday at 310 Rezin Ave.

Police arrested Timothy John Lass, 48, on a local warrant at 2:29 p.m. Sunday at 1904 Bridge Ave.

Police arrested Kelly Roger Bock, 58, on a local warrant at 6:58 p.m. Sunday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Imer Feliciano Torres Manzano, 30, for second-degree driving while intoxicated and revoked driver's license after a traffic stop at 2:41 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ninth Street East and Todd Avenue.

Fraudulent return reported

A fraudulent return was reported at 12:06 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.