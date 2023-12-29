Burglary and other reports

Dec. 29—Police received a report at 3:52 p.m. Thursday of a burglary at 324 Court St.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Garrett Dean Byrnes, 27, for driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of an intoxicated driver at 10:46 a.m. Thursday at 133 W. William St.

Vehicle reported damaged

Police received a report of damage to a vehicle at 2:56 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 cited after dogs reportedly attack another dog

Police cited James Roosevelt Rutherford, 63, for dog at large after receiving a report at 4:53 p.m. Thursday of two dogs that had attacked another dog at 405 E. Hawthorne St.

Fire damages house

A fire was reported in an abandoned house at 4:40 a.m. Thursday at 84229 140th St. in Glenville.

Trailer reported stolen

A utility trailer was reported stolen at 10:48 a.m. Thursday from 104 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.