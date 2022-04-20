Burglary and other reports

Apr. 20—Police received a report of a burglary at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at 1516 E. Hawthorne St. Several items were taken, including shoes, a PlayStation 4, identifying paperwork and other items. The incident happened the day before.

1 held on DWI charges

Deputies held Kerby Jay Lodin on second-degree driving while intoxicated charges at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday in rural Albert Lea.

Attempted catalytic converter theft reported

Police received a report at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter at 1609 Bridge Ave.