Burglary probed at Sister's Christian Thrift Store

Aug. 9—Local authorities are continuing to investigate the break-in of a business that happened late last month at Sister's Christian Thrift Store in Milledgeville.

The front glass door of the business, located at 2976 N. Columbia St., was shattered, according to an incident report filed by Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Kimberly Kile.

"I observed the area around the front door and shattered glass was on the ground near the door," Kile said in her report.

The deputy said one of the complainants told her the door was still locked when they returned and discovered the burglary. The store closed at 6 o'clock the previous night and did not reopen until 11 a.m. July 28.

Kile said she looked around for an object that may have been used to break the glass but did not see anything.

She said she and fellow Deputy Cecilio Reyes checked the inside of the business when they arrived but they did not find anyone inside.

The deputies also checked the outside of the business, but did not find anything disturbed or any damages.

The store has motion activated cameras.

Kile said she told the complainant to call the sheriff's office if he could obtain video of a possible suspect.

Nothing was reportedly stolen from the business.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip Line at 478-445-5102.