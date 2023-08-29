Burglary in progress stopped by neighbor with gun

Aug. 29—A Somerville man and woman accused of burglary at a residence near Alabama 36 and Union Hill Road on Friday were detained at gunpoint by a neighbor who called for help, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Dewayne Henry, 34, was arrested for two outstanding warrants and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Marquita Jo Holt, 39, was also charged with two counts of third-degree burglary.

Holt and Henry were in a minivan "loaded down with scrap metal from the property" along with two young children when deputies arrived on scene, according to an investigator's affidavit.

Holt told deputies that the owner of the residence had passed away, and that Henry said they had permission to take scrap from the home, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, jail records show Henry remained in Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $6,149 bond; Holt remained in Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

