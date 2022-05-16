Burglary report leads police to suspects in shooting in Downtown Orlando

Two young boys are among the three people arrested in connection to a shooting in the heart of downtown Orlando.

Police say a witness to another crime being committed in the area helped them find the three suspects.

Orlando police say they’re still in the process of interviewing the three people involved.

Investigators say a person was shot at the intersection of East Church Street and Liberty Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Monday

The victim, identified only as a 24-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has since stabilized after undergoing surgery.

Hours after the shooting, police say they received a tip about someone attempting to steal a bicycle in the area.

Officers compared the description of the theft suspects to surveillance video from the area of the shooting.

“Officers converged on that area. They were able to locate all three suspects,” Orlando Police Lieutenant Frank Chisari said.

Neither the victim, nor the three suspects have been identified by police.

Police say they’re still trying to determine what the motive for the shooting was.

All three suspects are being interviewed by investigators, police said. Officers said they are confident that they have everyone involved in the shooting in custody.

