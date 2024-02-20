Burglary reported at Amarillo WT campus bookstore

The West Texas A&M University's police department is investigating a recent burglary reported on the Amarillo campus.

On Monday, Feb. 19, the University Police Department (UPD) "was made aware of a burglary at the Harrington Academic Hall, WTAMU Amarillo Center," a news release states. "An unknown person unlawfully entered the building by force and took property from the WTAMU Bookstore." UPD says the incident took place on Sunday night, Feb. 18, between 10:30 and 11 p.m.

UPD notes the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act is a federal law that requires colleges and universities to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses, as well as timely notification to the campus community of certain crimes in a manner that will aid in the prevention of similar crimes. Per Clery Act definitions for reportable Clery Act crimes, unlawfully entering a structure to commit or have intent to commit a felony or theft is a Clery Act reportable burglary.

No further information about the Sunday night incident was yet available as of Tuesday.

UPD notes while nothing is failsafe, here are some suggestions everyone may want to consider:

Lock all outside doors and windows before leaving your home or office.

Ensure all locks are in proper working order.

If arriving/returning to work or home and find an unexplained open/broken window or door – do not enter. Contact the police.

Do not touch or clean up until the police have inspected for evidence.

Be a good neighbor. If you notice anything suspicious in your neighborhood, call 9-1-1 immediately.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: WT reports burglary at Amarillo's Harrington Academic Hall bookstore