Burglary reported in Glenville and other reports

May 3—A burglary was reported at 12:22 p.m. Monday at 441 W. Main St. in Glenville. The door was busted open and a front window broken.

One picked up on warrant

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies picked up Joshua William Clark, 47, on a local warrant at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday at 105 North Star Road in Alden. Clark had been picked up in Faribault County.

Package reported stolen

A package was reported stolen at 10:27 a.m. Monday at 800 S. Fourth Ave. The theft reportedly happened Saturday.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 12:10 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 1:33 p.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Catalytic converter stolen, gas siphoned

Police received a report at 2:05 p.m. Monday of a catalytic converter that was reported stolen and gas siphoned from a vehicle at 203 W. Clark St. The theft reportedly happened between 8:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.