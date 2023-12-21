Burglary reported at grocery store in Edgewater neighborhood, cops say

Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune

Officers found the front door smashed and open of a grocery store overnight in the Edgewater neighborhood, police said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to a burglary at Hollywood Deli in the 5700 block of North Sheridan Road where front door was left damaged and open.

A search of the business was done but the culprits had fled the scene. Police said items were taken from the store.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

Recommended Stories