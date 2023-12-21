Burglary reported at grocery store in Edgewater neighborhood, cops say
Officers found the front door smashed and open of a grocery store overnight in the Edgewater neighborhood, police said.
Shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to a burglary at Hollywood Deli in the 5700 block of North Sheridan Road where front door was left damaged and open.
A search of the business was done but the culprits had fled the scene. Police said items were taken from the store.
No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.