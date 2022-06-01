Burglary reported at Joplin finance company

Jun. 1—Police say someone gained entry to a strip mall in Joplin through a back door early Saturday morning and knocked holes through the walls of two businesses to gain access to a third and steal some cash and purses.

The break-in at the Southside Center, 2914 E. 32nd St., took place shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. Police say entry was gained into Suite 109, where an initial hole was knocked out in a wall to gain entry to Empire Finance.

From there, a second hole was created in another wall to access Western Shamrock Finance, where a small amount of cash, a check and two purses were reported stolen, according to police.

The burglary remained under investigation Tuesday with no arrests made.