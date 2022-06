Jun. 23—Police are investigating a burglary at Parker Mortuary in Joplin believed to have taken place late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said someone entered the mortuary at 1502 S. Joplin Ave. through a back room door and then knocked a hole in some dry wall to get inside.

About $2,000 and an iPod were reported taken in the burglary.

