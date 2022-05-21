Burglary results in one arrest, one still at large

May 20—Tyler Houston Haggermaker, 26, of Athens is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center and investigators continue to search for Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth, 21, of Athens for an incident that took place on May 2.

Deputy Hayden Pierce responded to the 17000 block of Andrew St. on a burglary report.

The victim reported that the incident was captured on security video.

While reviewing the security video, Investigator Lt. Jay Stinnett identified Haggermaker and another white male, stealing electronics and powers tools. Haggermaker was also observed on the video throwing a concrete block at the victim's vehicle and breaking the windshield.

Stinnett also discovered that Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth was the second suspect in the security video.

Haggermaker has been charged with the following and is being held on a $3,500 bond.

—Burglary 3rd

—Criminal Mischief 3rd

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is working to locate Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth.

Whitworth is 21, brown hair and brown eyes. Whitworth is 5'11" and weighs approximately 150 pounds His last known address is in the 15000 Block of Reid Rd. Athens, AL.

If you have information on the location of Whitworth, please call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at (256) 232-0111.