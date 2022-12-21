Burglary at Rochester business nets laptops and fuel cells

Dec. 21—ROCHESTER — A Rochester business reported the theft of multiple items over the weekend, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

An employee at a business on the 3700 block of Enterprise Drive Southwest reported that two laptops, 27 fuel cells and a cash box were stolen sometime between 5 p.m. Dec. 16, 2022, and 7:15 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022.

When the employee arrived at work Monday morning, she noticed her office was ransacked.

There were no signs of forced entry.

The cash box contained a small amount of money.

A small amount of money was also stolen from another Rochester business on the 1900 block of South Broadway the night of Dec. 19.

A concerned neighbor called law enforcement to report a suspicious person at the business. When police arrived they noticed someone had broken the window on a door to gain entry.

The cost to replace the door is estimated at $7,500.

No suspects were apprehended in either burglary.