Burglary and shootings keep Lodi police busy over weekend

Jun. 30—A Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of burglary Saturday after he was found hiding in the Walmart.

Lodi Police Department officers responded to a burglary in progress that day on the 2500 block of Mayfair Street at 8:16 p.m.

The victim told police that he had arrived home to find an unknown person inside the residence, and officers searched the scene to discover the alleged burglar had already fled.

Officers were able to obtain a description of the burglar through video surveillance footage, and it was determined he fled toward the Walmart located at 1601 South Lower Sacramento Road, police said.

While investigating at the residence, Walmart security officers told police that a man armed with a baseball bat was trying to hide inside the store.

Officers arrived at the store and contacted the man outside. After identifying him as the subject in the surveillance footage from the burglary, the man was detained at gunpoint, police said.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Dominick Franklin of Sacramento on suspicion of burglary and felony vandalism, and booked into Lodi City Jail, police said.

Lodi Police asking

for help in shootings

Officers had a busy evening late Friday, as two shootings occurred in the same neighborhood at the same time, and a possible victim turned up at the hospital.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 10:04 p.m. Friday night in the area oh Harold and Garfield streets where a parked vehicle was found to have been struck by a single gunshot, police said.

At the same time, officers responded to a shooting on the 500 block of East Walnut Street, where a residence was also struck by a single gunshot, police said.

The gunshot went through a rear window of the residence, and while the home was occupied, police said no one was injured.

Police said it did not appear the home was the intended target in the shooting.

Just minutes later at 10:13 p.m., officers were called to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial on the report of a 21-year-old man suffering one gunshot wound.

The man was uncooperative and refused to disclose details about the location of the shooting, police said.

He was transferred to another area hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Due to the proximity of the shooting locations and the time in which all three were reported, police believe they are all related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 209-333-6727, or email Officer Alberto Perez at aperez@lodi.gov. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference case number 21-4096 when calling.