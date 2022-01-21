Burglary in snow lands man in jail

Jan. 21—CATLETTSBURG — A woman awoke from her slumber Tuesday morning to find a man standing over her bed dripping with snow, according to an Catlettsburg Police citation.

The suspect — Jason R. Charles, 44, of Ashland — left her home after the woman yelled at him to leave, court records show.

Walking down High Avenue, Charles attempted to break into two other homes before officers apprehended him on 38th Street, records show.

Charles was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.

He is being held on at the Boyd County Detention on a $10,000 bond.

