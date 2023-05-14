Burglary spree lands Georgia man in jail, deputies say
A Georgia man’s burglary spree landed him in jail, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson County deputies arrested Arturo Magana-Albino of Lilburn, who they said went on a burglary spree this week.
Deputies said Magana-Albino was arrested on Thursday after someone spotted him breaking into a home and several cars in the Regent Park Neighborhood in Hoschton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Magana-Albino was tracked down and taken to jail.
He is charged with burglary, three counts of entering auto, criminal attempt to commit theft, and loitering and prowling.
TRENDING STORIES:
Hundreds gather in Atlanta to rally for anti-gun violence laws weeks after mass shooting
Man accused of shooting wife during dispute killed after pointing gun at deputies, GBI says
Man with blood alcohol level nearly 5x legal limit didn’t know what county he was in, police say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: