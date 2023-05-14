Burglary spree lands Georgia man in jail, deputies say

A Georgia man’s burglary spree landed him in jail, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson County deputies arrested Arturo Magana-Albino of Lilburn, who they said went on a burglary spree this week.

Deputies said Magana-Albino was arrested on Thursday after someone spotted him breaking into a home and several cars in the Regent Park Neighborhood in Hoschton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Magana-Albino was tracked down and taken to jail.

He is charged with burglary, three counts of entering auto, criminal attempt to commit theft, and loitering and prowling.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: