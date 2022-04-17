Burglary Spree; Student Vaccine Mandate Delayed | SoCal In Brief

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — As the holiday weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Southland's top stories, Golden State residents should know that any potential COVID-19 vaccine mandates for California students were just taken off the table for at least a year.



Sen. Richard Pan shelved his bill that would have required children ages 0 to 17 to be vaccinated to attend school in person. Then, the California Department of Public Health announced plans to delay Gov. Gavin Newsom's less strict mandate until July 1, 2023.

Read more about that here.

From a man arrested on suspicion of a burglary spree that spanned across four Southland counties to a warning from police about a "violent criminal" on the loose that escaped from a halfway house in Orange County — here are some of the stories you missed over Easter weekend.

OC Public Warned Of 'Extremely Dangerous' Man On The Loose

A manhunt was underway for an 18-year-old who escaped from a halfway house. He was convicted of stabbing his mother to death when he was 13.

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of ID Theft, Burglary Spree In Orange County

A 58-year-old man was arrested in connection with identification theft and a string of burglaries across four Southern California counties.

Instacart, Lyft Back In California Political Spotlight

The ripple effects of Proposition 22 are still reverberating in California labor politics — and could rear up in this year’s election.

Gimme Shelter: What If California Put Affordable Housing On Golf Courses?

California has reached a broad consensus that it needs more affordable housing. The disputes arise over where that housing should go.

Income Tax Deadline: What Last-Minute CA Filers Need to Know

Californians have three extra days to file their tax returns this year and those who have filed are, on average, receiving larger refunds.

Rare Pink Moon Rises Over CA's Easter Weekend

The "pink moon" was set to rise over the Golden State during the holiday weekend, following the bloom of pink wildflowers in North America.

Orange County COVID-19 Rates Tick Up, But Hospitalizations Low

The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals has fallen by two people to 67.

COVID Hospitalizations Fall To 213 In Los Angeles County

The number of COVID-positive hospital patients in Los Angeles County has fallen by 28 people to 213.

Sheriff's Department Investigating Shooting Death in Bellflower

A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting that is being investigated as possibly gang related.

Man in Vehicle Shot To Death In Hyde Park Area

A man was shot to death Saturday morning while sitting in a vehicle in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles.

3 Wounded In San Diego's College East Community

Three people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the abdomen after a fight between two large groups of people escalated.

Boy, 15, Shot Dead In Cellphone Transaction In Long Beach

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of a boy over a cellphone transaction that went wrong.

County Authorities Identify Man Who Died in Malibu

A person who died when a vehicle crashed down an embankment in the Malibu area was identified Saturday.

Woman Shot Dead in Unincorporated LA County's Greenmead Area

A woman was found shot dead Saturday in the Greenmead community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said.









This article originally appeared on the San Diego Patch