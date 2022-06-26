Burglary suspect accused of murder in death of woman slain in South-Central El Paso home

A man arrested during a home burglary is now accused of killing a woman in her home in South-Central El Paso earlier this month.

Elias Flores, 36, was already jailed when he was rebooked Thursday on a murder charge in the death of 40-year-old Cindy Miller at her home in the 200 block of South Glenwood Street near Fox Plaza, police officials said.

On the evening of June 7, Miller was found dead after her family called police requesting a check on her wellbeing after they hadn't heard from her in days. Miller had a gunshot wound and her vehicle was missing, officials said.

Elias Flores is charged with murder in the death of Cindy Miller, 40, whose body was found on June 7 in her home on Glenwood Street in South-Central El Paso.

Police officials have not disclosed the circumstances leading to Miller's death or what connection, if any, she had to Flores.

On the evening of June 6, a day before Miller's body was discovered, Flores was arrested after a confrontation with police during a home burglary in Kern Place.

A patrol officer responding to a call of a burglary in progress found Flores in the driveway of a house on Galloway Drive, police officials said. Flores was arrested after police shocked him with a Taser during a foot chase when he allegedly reached into a messenger bag containing a handgun.

Flores was also allegedly in possession of stolen property, marijuana, methamphetamine and extra ammunition, police said.

Crime: Video captures El Paso police officer struggling in violent DWI arrest in far East Side

Flores, of Central El Paso, faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of burglary of habitation, evading arrest, drug possession, possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana and a warrant for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, according to an El Paso County Jail log.

Jail records show that a resisting arrest charge from the June 6 incident was declined for prosecution.

Flores, who sports a distinct Greco-Roman style tattoo along his beard line, remains jailed on bonds totaling $892,000.

Story continues

An investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit continues, police said.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

More local news: City of El Paso still in the dark on cost for proposed Downtown arena

More: SUV smuggling migrants crashes after hit by Texas DPS vehicle in El Paso highway pursuit

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso burglary suspect accused in woman's death in South-Central home