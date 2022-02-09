Police

In late December, the Wichita Falls Police Organized Crime Division stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver had warrants for his arrest and the officers searched his vehicle. Several guns were found, but the man said they were not stolen, according to the arrest affidavit.

The owner of the guns claimed otherwise and the man was arrested and charged with burglary. He was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. His bond was set at $50,000 by a judge.

The owner of the guns told the police the suspect stole the guns from his house while he was out of town. The owner said the suspect does not live there, did not have permission to take the weapons, and probably pawned other stolen items.

Further investigation revealed the suspect had indeed pawned some items taken from this house. A review of the suspect’s jail calls revealed he admitted taking the property and said he did it because of an argument.

More: Wichita Falls Police urge citizens to Lock, Take, Hide

According to a previous Times Record News report, the suspect was arrested in April after a Wichita County Deputy stopped him for driving on a flat tire. He reportedly reached for a loaded handgun before he was arrested.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Burglary suspect admits to stealing guns during jail phone call