Burglary suspect arraigned in near-hit-and-run

Nov. 18—CATLETTSBURG — A burglary suspect accused of almost running over a witness while attempting to escape Boyd County deputies early this month was arraigned Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Charles Harris, 38, of Rush, was arraigned on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree fleeing and evading police (two counts), first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), resisting arrest, first-offense DUI, failure to maintain insurance and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Judge John Vincent allowed his $100,000 bond to remain the same, although public defender Brian Hewlett said he may request a bond hearing in the near future.

Vincent set a pretrial hearing for Dec. 15.

According to court records, Harris burglarized a vacant house on Oak Hill Drive in Cannonsburg on Nov. 2. A witness to the crime called deputies. When the law showed up, Harris cut through the yard and gunned the car toward the witness, a criminal citation states.

The witness was able to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, according to Sgt. John Daniels of the Boyd County Sheriff's Office.

A car chase ensued, followed by a foot chase, records show. After Harris was taken into custody, court records show he was drunk and high at the time.

