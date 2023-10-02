Burglary suspect arrested on 27 outstanding warrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen burglary suspect was arrested Sunday night on 27 outstanding warrants.

Metro police said on Wednesday, Sept. 27, officers went to the North Nashville home of 19-year-old Ishimwe Tuyisenge after tracking a victim’s stolen airpods to the location. Tuyisenge ran from the home when officers arrived.

While executing a search warrant, officers seized 66 items from his room belonging to 28 different victims. Those items included two AR-15 pistols, checkbooks, credit cards, and a key programmer. Two stolen vehicles were also found in the driveway, according to investigators.

Police said one of the vehicles was a locked 1997 Honda Civic that was stolen on Monday, Sept. 4 from West End Avenue. A witness reportedly saw the suspect use a tool to break into the car.

The other vehicle found in Tuyisenge’s driveway, a Honda Pilot, was stolen on Friday, Sept. 15 from Hickory Trace Drive after the owner left it unlocked overnight, according to police.

Tuyisenge has been charged with 21 counts of motor vehicle burglary, three counts of theft, two counts of vehicle theft, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held in the Metro Jail on a $232,000 bond.

