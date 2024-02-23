Burglary suspect arrested, accused of stealing over $200K worth of jewelry in Citrus Heights

A man accused of smashing the glass doors of a business and stealing more than $200,000 worth of jewelry earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Citrus Heights police.

Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 5 to the 6100 block of Sunrise Boulevard after a business reported its front doors were smashed during the retail theft, the Citrus Heights Police Department said in a social media post.

Citrus Heights police officers arrested a 52-year-old man. He faces felony charges of burglary, grand theft exceeding $950 and conspiracy, according to jail logs.

It’s unclear what business suffered the losses, though the 6100 block of Sunrise Boulevard includes Sunrise Mall. It’s also unclear if the jewelry was found and returned. The Police Department did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking additional information.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Sacramento Superior Court.

He is being held with a California Penal Code 1275 hold, alleging any money he may use to post bail is illegally obtained. For this case, the suspect is being held without bail.