Burglary suspect arrested after breaking into downtown building, making false bomb threats

Officers with the Olympia Police Department arrested a 42-year-old man early Friday morning who allegedly attempted to break into a woman’s apartment, and then successfully broke into a downtown office building.

Lt. Paul Lower said patrol officers were called around 2:30 a.m. March 17 by the resident of an apartment in the 500 block of 11th Avenue Southeast. She reported there was a man outside her bedroom window who appeared to be trying to get in. When officers arrived, the woman said the man had run away.

Officers located the suspect at the Republic Building about a block north on Union Avenue. Lower said officers found a broken window and a bed sheet laying on the sidewalk outside the building. He said officers shouted into the building and the man responded but wouldn’t come out. Officers said the man made vague threats that he had a bomb, Lower said, and that he’d shoot people.

After some time, officers were able to get in touch with the security company for the building and officers were provided a key to get inside, Lower said. A team went in, but the man fled into a room and locked the door, he said. Officers weren’t able to convince the man to come out, Lower said, so they had to break down the door. Officers found the man unarmed and were easily able to arrest him, Lower said.

He was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary and suspicion of obstructing a law enforcement officer.