Burglary suspect arrested after brief standoff

Sep. 5—MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man is in jail after a brief standoff Sunday, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Wayne Gill, 39, had been sought as a suspect in an Aug. 26 burglary at the Grant County International Airport, the statement said. The burglary involved the theft of a number of keys to access restricted areas of the airport. Law enforcement had been looking for Gill for several days when he was spotted Saturday attempting to gain unauthorized access to the airport runway. Gill fled in a pickup, and deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop but were forced to abandon the pursuit due to state law.

Deputies spotted him again Saturday evening, but again he fled and they could not give chase. A little while later, Grand Coulee Police made contact with Gill at a gas station in Grand Coulee, but he fled and officers did not pursue him.

Deputies searching for Gill found his pickup at a relative's home on Lake Vista Drive at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the statement. Deputies surrounded the home and watched Gill come out the back door. K-9 Chewbacca and handler Sgt. N.J. Overland was there and challenged Gill, who ran back into the house. After about 20 minutes of negotiating, Gill agreed to surrender if Chewbacca was secured. Gill was taken into custody without further incident. Gill's pickup was impounded pending approval of a search warrant.

Gill was booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary, third-degree theft, two counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle, resisting arrest, an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court, the GCSO wrote.

Gill had been arrested at the same residence in May 2022, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office records, and booked into jail on charges of fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, interfering with reporting domestic violence, theft of a firearm, second-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle and harassment.