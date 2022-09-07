Burglary suspect arrested after police say over 30K stolen from Olympia businesses

Olympia police said a suspect has been arrested after an estimated $33,000 worth of items were stolen from two downtown businesses.

Police said they recovered clothing, items worn by the suspect during two burglaries, drugs, a 9 mm gun and two ballistic vests after obtaining a search warrant.

The person was booked into jail on two counts of commercial burglary and one count of first-degree theft.

Investigators said they found probable cause for arrest for a second person, for possession with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm.

It is unknown if that person has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.