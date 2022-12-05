Burglary suspect’s blood spilled at Trotwood home; Police investigates

Crews responded to a burglary in a residential Trotwood home that ended with blood covered floors Monday morning.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at around 1:30 a.m. after a resident returned home and found their place broken into, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

Responders found substantial amount of blood inside the residence and a blood trail leading out of the home and into the driveway, dispatch said. The trail reportedly ended at the grass line.

Dispatch informed that the blood was the culprit’s.

No information has been released regarding the suspect or if anyone has been taken into custody. It is also unclear what was taken from the house.

Trotwood Police are investigating the incident.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.