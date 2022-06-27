Burglary suspect busted after leaving cell phone at victim’s house, deputies say

A Deltona man is under arrest after deputies track him down using his cell phone, which he left behind during a burglary, deputies say.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Howland Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

The victim told deputies that she was asleep in her bedroom and when she woke up she noticed her bedroom door was open, and then saw a stranger standing next to her.

According to a news release, the 31-year-old woman started to yell and scream and the suspect tried to cover her mouth with his hand. The woman kept fighting and screaming until the suspect let her go and left the house.

The victim gave deputies a detailed description of the suspect and told deputies that he likely entered through a front door that was left unlocked for another family member.

Deputies said they were able to find surveillance footage of a possible suspect riding a black beach cruiser-style bicycle in the area at the time of the incident.

According to a news release, the victim found a cell phone in her bed with a picture on the home screen that appeared to be the suspect and his family.

Deputies traced the phone to Cory Winston at Monument Drive, roughly 2 miles from the victim’s house.

When deputies arrived, they found Winston wearing red basketball shorts and saw a black beach cruiser bicycle in the garage.

Winston initially told deputies he was home all day.

However, after Winston gave deputies his phone number, deputies called the number, the recovered phone rang.

According to a news release, Winston then changed his story, telling deputies that he lost his phone at Walmart.

Deputies were able to confirm that Winston answered a call on that phone within an hour of the burglary incident.

Winston hit one deputy in the face during his arrest.

Winston is being charged with burglary with assault/battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and violation of probation on previous charges of false imprisonment and kidnapping in a domestic incident.

His violation of probation charge carries no bond.

Any similar cases should be reported to the Deltona Detectives Unit at 386-860-7030.

