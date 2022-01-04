Burglary suspect caught at scene of crime

Jan. 3—TUPELO — A burglary suspect was captured after he returned to the scene of the crime the following day.

Police were called to a Racove Drive residence on Dec. 27 around 3 p.m. for a home burglary. The homeowner said they saw two suspects on the property. Both fled before police arrived.

The following day, one of the suspects was seen back at the same house around noon. Willie C. Grady, 33, of 2113 Glendale Street, Tupelo, was detained and later charged with burglary.

During his initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Adam Pinkard set bond at $100,000.

