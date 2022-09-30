Burglary suspect convicted, sentenced to life

Thomas Howard, The Meridian Star, Miss.
·1 min read

Sep. 30—A burglary suspect arrested in 2019 was found guilty Wednesday and sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender.

In a news release, District Attorney Kassie Coleman said Travis Contez Campbell, 34, was found guilty of burglary of a dwelling after a two day trial. Campbell, who five previous felony convictions, was sentenced to life without parole on Thursday by Circuit Judge Bo Bailey.

"Campbell has repeatedly violated our laws and endangered our community," Coleman said. "This verdict and sentence protect our community from further danger at the hands of this violent, habitual offender."

Mississippi's habitual offender law says convicts, who have previously been convicted of two felonies or federal offenses from separate incidents that resulted in sentences of at least one year, should receive the maximum penalty with no eligibility for parole.

Coleman said Campbell had previously been convicted of possession of cocaine, felony fleeing, two separate statutory rape charges and burglary of a dwelling, which made him eligible for the habitual offender status.

Campbell was arrested for the burglary by Meridian Police Department on April 15, 2019 and indicted by the grand jury in July 19. The delay in bringing the case to trial was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The case was investigated by Meridian Police Department. Coleman and Assistant District Attorney Leslie Roussell prosecuted the case.

