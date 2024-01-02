Burglary suspect dies after ramming deputy, feeling traffic stop

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a burglary suspect died after he fled from deputies.

On Sunday night, deputies attempted to pull over a burglary suspect.

The suspect, Kyle Last, 36, ran from the deputy, ramming his patrol car and disabling it.

The deputy was not able to follow the suspect who fled the scene.

According to deputies, the suspect eventually drove through a business at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and E. Fort King Street.

The Ocala Police Department later located the vehicle there.

Last was pronounced dead at the scene.

