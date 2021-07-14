Burglary suspect facing additional charges

Jul. 14—TUPELO — A DeSoto County man arrested earlier this month for stealing from a construction site is now facing additional charges.

Martin Candelario Alcala, 35, of Walls, was charged with two additional counts of grand larceny for the July 8 theft of tools from a different construction site in the 1600 block of North Gloster Street. During his arraignment on the new charges, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set an additional bond of $50,000 for each charge. Alcala's total bond is now $250,000.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said investigators were able to link these incidents to Alcala because the victims placed their names or special marks on tools.

"TPD encourages everyone to keep lists of serial numbers and/or mark valuables that are easily taken," McDougald said. "It increases the chances of recovering stolen items."

Alcala was initially arrested July 9 and charged with the July 7 burglary of a construction site on Parkgate Drive Extended where around $15,000 in tools and equipment were stolen. For that crime, he was charged with the burglary of a commercial building and his bond was set at $150,000.

Anyone with information about this or other crimes is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS.

