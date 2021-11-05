Burglary suspect facing more charges

Nov. 5—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man is charged in two more burglaries in Le Sueur County.

Luke Duane Olson, 35, was charged with two additional sets of felony burglary and gun theft charges this week in Le Sueur County District Court. Multiple counts of the same charges were filed against him last week in Waseca and Le Sueur counties.

The new charges claim items found at Olson's residence were taken during burglaries in rural Waterville on Oct. 20 or 21.

Two shotguns, a rifle, two fishing spears an a wallet that were reported stolen from a house breezeway and a vehicle on 221st Avenue were recovered, the new charges allege. A shotgun, tools and fishing equipment that were taken from a shed on Tetonka Lake Road also were allegedly found in Olson's house.