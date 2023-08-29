Burglary suspect finds hiding spot — but goats were on to him, Oklahoma police say

Police in Oklahoma have arrested a burglary suspect — but they’re giving the credit to a herd of goats.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a burglary at about 6:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. A man reported he caught someone trying to pry open his storage building.

The victim said he held the suspect at gunpoint, but the man ran away, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officers found the suspect close to a gas station, but then he took off into the woods, police said. The officers established a perimeter and started to search the area with a police dog.

Meanwhile, unbeknownst to police, the burglary suspect had found a hiding spot under someone’s trailer, according to the news release. That’s where the goats come in.

The “herd of ruminants” began staring at the trailer, authorities said, and their owner found it “suspicious.”

Police said the property owner went to check out what was going on — and he found the suspect hiding under the trailer.

“(The suspect) then jumped over a fence trying to escape, but Officers on the ground and a K9 were there waiting for him and took him into custody,” officials said. He was arrested on charges of attempted burglary in the second degree, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“While we know that our Officers are the Greatest Of All Time, it really was the GOATS who get the credit on this one,” police said.

