Burglary suspect found hiding under sink with women’s underwear, New Jersey cops say

A college student came “face to face” with a burglary suspect inside her home before he was caught hiding underneath her sink with several pairs of women’s underwear, according to police in New Jersey and Rowan University officials.

This came ten days after another female student, who reported missing clothes and shoes, woke up to the same man standing in her bedroom on March 9, Glassboro police said in a March 23 news release. Surveillance cameras captured him entering and leaving the home several times.

Jorge L. Navaheredia, 28, of Sicklerville, was arrested after being accused of breaking into the two off-campus homes near Rowan University, according to police and a university alert to students provided to McClatchy News.

He’s not a student at the school, according to Rowan University.

Police said “there could be additional victims” amid the ongoing investigation.

During the March 19 incident, a female college student locked herself in her room and called 911 to report a burglary after she saw Navaheredia standing at her bathroom door shortly before 6:30 a.m., the release said.

While she was on the phone with a dispatcher, she said she could still hear the suspect as her roommate was also locked inside another bedroom, according to police.

Police arrived at the home and eventually found Navaheredia “hiding inside a kitchen cabinet under the sink” and ordered him to show his hands, the release said.

They ultimately removed him from the cabinet and discovered several pairs of women’s underwear where he was hiding, authorities said. Then, he was arrested.

Navaheredia’s car was parked outside and “in plain view, additional female undergarments were observed and several pieces of mail from the victim’s residence was observed on the front seat,” according to the release.

Police executed a search warrant of his car on March 22 and found more underwear and “additional items taken during” the burglaries, they said.

He’s charged with three counts of burglary, criminal trespass, two counts of theft and two counts of harassment, according to authorities.

“Call 911, as these students did, whenever you have concerns or feel unsafe,” the alert to Rowan University students said.

It added to “call Rowan Public Safety at 856-256-4922, if you feel think you might have information about these two incidents or other suspicious activity.”

