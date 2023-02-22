Burglary suspect gets additional charges for threatening police

Feb. 21—A New Jersey man arrested early Sunday for an alleged burglary is facing additional charges for threatening the lives of arresting officers during processing.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Morgantown Police were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress on Naomi Street.

The caller said her former boyfriend, later identified as Dean S. Dahlstrom, 33, of Princeton, N.J., was attempting to enter her residence and had a history of violent behavior, the criminal complaint said.

While on the phone with dispatchers, the caller, who had locked herself in her room with a taser for defense, said she heard a loud bang and Dahlstrom had gained entry into the residence.

When MPD officers arrived, they saw a male matching the description of Dahlstrom, given by the caller, walking toward the vehicles in the driveway.

According to the complaint, officers had to tell Dahlstrom to stop and put his hands up several times before he complied. After being taken into custody, he resisted walking freely to the police cruiser.

While being transported to the station for processing, Patrolman C.C. Mayle reported Dahlstrom made multiple threats in an attempt to make the officer release him, saying, "you'll find out " and that he was going to "f—up " the officer and "you don't know who I am."

Mayle said Dahlstrom also made multiple derogatory statements, calling them a "fat b---" as well as using homophobic slurs toward the officer.

Dahlstrom was placed in a holding cell at MPD while Mayle attempted to complete the paperwork for processing. Dahlstrom continued to make derogatory statements, including offensive racial slurs to Mayle as well as Officer Breakiron, the complaint said.

At one point, the officers said Dahlstrom shouted from the cell, "I'll put y'all [racial slur ] in a casket."

A few minutes later he shouted "In 20 minutes we'll fight and I'll put y'all down."

According to the complaint, Dahlstrom continued screaming profanities and "began to bang his body and hands off of the cell door."

Due to his refusal to cooperate with processing, the officers removed Dahlstrom from the cell and transported him to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office for holding.

While en route to the sheriff's office, Mayle said he continuously attempted to get the officer to pull over so they could fight. Mayle wrote in the report that at one point Dahlstrom said, "You're going to die tonight. I won't forget you."

Dahlstrom was charged with burglary and threats of terrorist acts. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at an arraignment hearing on Sunday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on March 1.

He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $50, 000 bond.

