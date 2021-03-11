Burglary suspect gets stuck and dies trying to flee on rooftops, California cops say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

A man died after San Francisco police said they found him trapped between two buildings following a burglary.

Frank Madrid, 59, was found after officers said they responded to a report of a burglary at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday on Hyde Street, SFGate reported.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers saw a suspect fleeing along the rooftops of the three-story residential buildings in the area — but then lost sight of the man, according to a release obtained by McClatchy News.

Officers found signs of forced entry at the building, according to police, and discovered Madrid trapped between two buildings in a narrow space.

The San Francisco Fire Department performed “confined space rescue” and removed Madrid, police said. Medics also performed life-saving measures but Madrid was declared dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources

    Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies. The U.S. message could complicate vaccination plans in the 27-nation EU, which has been grappling since January with delays in deliveries from vaccine makers. "The U.S. told us there was no way it would ship AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU," said a senior official directly involved in EU-U.S. talks.

  • WHO whistleblower who denounced spiked Italy report resigns

    A U.N. epidemiologist who publicly denounced the World Health Organization’s withdrawal of a report on Italy’s coronavirus response has resigned, citing the “unsustainable situation” he faced at the agency as a whistleblower. Francesco Zambon said Thursday his resignation was effective March 31. Zambon had filed an internal ethics complaint with the WHO in May after he said he was pressured by a senior WHO official to falsify data to obscure that Italy hadn’t updated its influenza pandemic preparedness plan since 2006.

  • New testimony might free Fort Worth man, 24 years after false evidence convicted him

    “Their absolute goal was to make Aaron (Dyson) a gang member and they in some way used me to help make that narrative.”

  • Uber driver speaks out after passenger mask confrontation

    The incident was caught on camera when Subhakar Khadka stopped the ride early after he picked up three women and one refused to wear a mask, then allegedly coughed on him.

  • Sex Money Murder gang member had four-day crime spree in Raleigh, feds say

    The 28-year-old was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

  • Pelosi ‘excited’ to pass American Rescue Plan Act

    Congress is poised to approve a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, placing President Joe Biden on the cusp of an early triumph that advances Democratic priorities and showcases the unity his party will need to forge future victories. (March 9)

  • Outrage in Kentucky over plan to outlaw ‘insulting police’ six months after Breonna Taylor officers cleared

    Disorderly conduct charge would be punishable by 90 days in jail and $250 fine

  • Geraldo Rivera ‘Pondering’ a Senate Run: ‘It’d Scare the Bejesus Out of the Democrats’

    Geraldo Rivera said on Wednesday that he is considering a run for Senate, eyeing the seat in Ohio that is soon to be vacated by Sen. Rob Portman. “Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate,” Rivera tweeted, before adding, “#GoBuckeyes.” In a follow-up interview, Rivera told the Cleveland Plain Dealer, “I think that’s a crucial seat. We’re very concerned about the future of Ohio and the nation and we think we have a role to play.” Also Read: Geraldo Rivera Urges Donald Trump to Apologize for 'Deeply Disturbing' Handling of Capitol Riot He added, “It’d scare the bejesus out of the Democrats and the far-right wing of the Republican Party.” In recent months, Geraldo Rivera has been critical of former President Donald Trump. He told the Plain Dealer his feelings about Trump’s post-presidency behavior have not changed, but he hopes to mend fences. “He’s been a friend of mine forever,” Rivera said of Trump. “I have been very public in my disapproval of his actions post-election and certainly condemn in the most vigorous way what happened on Jan. 6. However, I think President Trump is not only redeemable, but he’s a force of nature who has been a lifelong friend in my adult life. I would expect he would approve of this. We can resolve our issues and help heal the Republican Party.” Rivera is a native of New York but currently lives in Shaker Heights. He does a syndicated radio show, “Geraldo in Cleveland,” out of WTAM. Read original story Geraldo Rivera ‘Pondering’ a Senate Run: ‘It’d Scare the Bejesus Out of the Democrats’ At TheWrap

  • Fox News guest Candace Owens claims Meghan isn’t Black enough to be a victim of racism

    Conservative commentator refers to duchess as ‘typical leftist narcissist’ in latest attack to air on network

  • U.S. Army Appears to Hit Back at Tucker Carlson for Mocking Women in the Military

    Chip SomodevillaThe U.S. Army’s official Twitter account defended its female soldiers on Thursday in what appeared to be a response to Fox News host Tucker Carlson ridiculing pregnant service members, whom he labeled a “mockery of the U.S. military.”“I am an American Soldier. I am a Warrior and a member of a team,” the Army tweeted on Thursday morning, alongside a picture of a woman service member saluting.During his Tuesday night primetime broadcast, Carlson scoffed at President Joe Biden’s International Women's Day acknowledgment that the military has created uniforms that fit women properly along with flight suits for pregnant women.“So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits,” the Fox star seethed. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”He continued: “While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it’s out of control, and the Pentagon is going along with this.”Carlson’s remarks immediately sparked intense backlash from senior members of the military, who said that the conservative cable news host “couldn’t be more wrong” in his assessment.Drama TV - my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9— U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021 “Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on,” Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston tweeted on Wednesday night. “@TuckerCarlson's words are divisive, don't reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world.”Fort Hood Deputy Commanding General John B. Richardson IV added on Thursday morning: “Mothers in uniform fight & win our nation's wars. Fathers in uniform fight & win our nation's wars. Soldier is not a gendered noun.”And even the Canadian military appeared to get in on the action, tweeting Wednesday in response to Carlson: “*tightens ponytail*.”Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a Purple Heart recipient who lost limbs in the Iraq War, trolled the Fox News host over his Dancing With the Stars appearance. (Last year, Carlson engaged in a multi-day tirade against the veteran, calling her a “coward” at one point.)“F*ck Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women,” she posted on Twitter. “Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pentagon tells Tucker Carlson it won't take advice from a talk-show host after he complained Biden is making military 'more feminine'

    The Pentagon says that Biden's defense secretary shares the "revulsion" that other military leaders have expressed in response to Carlson's comments.

  • U.S. may label Taiwan a currency manipulator, says central bank governor

    Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday that the United States may label the island a currency manipulator as it has already met Washington's three main criteria for making such a decision. Yang, answering lawmaker questions in parliament, added that if this happens it would not be too serious and that there would be no immediate disadvantage for Taiwan and they did not expect to be subject to so-called "Section 301" measures that might lead to tariffs. Yang said it's important to communicate with the United States about the reasons for Taiwan's strong currency, including the U.S. quantitative easing policy and the effects of the China-U.S. trade war, which have boosted exports of Taiwan tech and expanded its trade surplus with the United States.

  • Jimmy Carter: Georgia Republicans are trying to ‘turn back the clock’ on voting rights

    Former president ‘disheartened, saddened and angry’ with GOP efforts to roll back voter access as states mull hundreds of restrictive legislation after Democratic victories in 2020

  • The Latest: Nurse set to return for short-handed Raptors

    Toronto coach Nick Nurse will be back on the bench Thursday night in Tampa, Florida, against Atlanta, while five players remain out because of health and safety protocols. Starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby and reserves Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw will sit out for the third straight game. Terence Davis is questionable for the game because of a left ankle sprain.

  • Study: Lack of diversity in Hollywood costs industry $10B

    For years, researchers have said a lack of diversity in Hollywood films doesn’t just poorly reflect demographics, it’s bad business. A new study by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates just how much Hollywood is leaving on the table: $10 billion. The McKinsey report, released Thursday, analyzes how inequality shapes the industry and how much it ultimately costs its bottom line.

  • Prince William says the royals are 'not a racist family' following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview

    Prince William is the first member of the royal family to comment on the accusations of racism within the monarchy since the tell-all Oprah interview.

  • Baltimore teen charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

    Baltimore police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last week.

  • A complete timeline of Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle's friendship

    Years before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey sat down for their bombshell interview, the TV host was a guest at the couple's wedding.

  • 'Brady Bunch' siblings reunite for dinner — see the photo

    The Brady kids are all grown up and ready to chow down.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.