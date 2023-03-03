Burglary suspect indicted in Boyd

Mar. 3—CATLETTSBURG — A burglary suspect who ran to his mother's house after being peppered-sprayed by a victim was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.

At 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 22, Ashland Police dispatched to the 600 block of Pollard Road for reports of a burglary in progress. The property owner told officers he saw 41-year-old Jason L. Leggett running out of a building on the property, throwing rocks at it and smashing windows, court records show.

The owner chased after Leggett, records show.

That's when police said Leggett turned around and kicked him in the shin, a citation states.

A brawl ensued, ending when the owner sprayed Leggett in the face with pepper spray, records show.

Ashland Police caught up with Leggett in the 1900 block of Dixon Street at his mother's house, where police said he was wiping out his eyes with milk-soaked towels to wash out the pepper spray.

Police helped him clean his eyes out and took him into custody, records show.

During a search of his persons, police said an officer turned up a bag of meth. Records show Leggett confessed to smoking some ice early that day.

A witness said they also saw Leggett inside the abandoned house, smashing out windows, records show.

Leggett was indicted on one count of first-degree burglary and one count of simple possession of meth. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

