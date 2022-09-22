Burglary suspect injured in shooting on Thurston County property

Deputies are investigating after a burglary suspect was shot during a confrontation on a Thurston County resident’s property on Monday.

Officers were called at 4:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Oak Driver Southeast for a report of two people trespassing and one person who had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Family members of the property owner told investigators that they heard noise on their property and went to go check things out.

Two family members saw two ATV’s parked near several storage trailers and confronted two men walking away from the trailers, authorities said.

Deputies were told that one man fled into some bushes while the other charged at a family member who was armed with a rifle.

The rifle went off and struck the burglary suspect in the arm, law enforcement was told.

The suspect was taken to St. Peter’s Hospital for treatment.

The other suspected was taken into custody but uninjured.

Investigators said the property owner and family members cooperated with deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.

