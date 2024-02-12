Burglary suspect jumps into Trinity River while being chased by police in Fort Worth

A burglary suspect trying to escape police jumped into the Trinity River in Fort Worth on Monday morning, Star-Telegram news partner WFAA-TV reported.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Oakhurst Scenic Drive around 5 a.m. Monday after a report of a burglary, according to police records. They found that someone had tried to break into a car or cars in the parking garage, WFAA reported.

The suspect ran away from officers, eventually jumping into the river that runs along the west side of the complex. The suspect came out of the river “a short time later” and was arrested, according to police.

A police report identified the suspect as Garret Seaton, 30, of Fort Worth. He faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a previous conviction on that offense, according to jail records.

Seaton was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to WFAA.