Burglary suspect killed by Gladstone police identified as 34-year-old Kansas City man

The man shot and killed during an encounter with Gladstone police last week has been identified as 34-year-old D’Metrius J. Robinson of Kansas City.

Around 3:20 a.m. Friday, police were investigating a report of prowlers breaking into cars near the Englewood Vista apartment complex, in the 5700 block of North Main Street in Gladstone. Police have said three suspects were involved, including one who they said attempted to get in a car and flee the area.

That suspect, identified Monday as Robinson, was shot while an officer tried to prevent him from leaving the area, according to police. Police have said the officer fired into the car while being dragged down the street.

Robinson was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Further information about the fatal shooting was not being released by authorities as the Northland Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team, a group of area detectives tasked with reviewing deadly uses of force, was still conducting its investigation, Capt. Karl Burris of Gladstone police said in a statement Monday.

Police have said the officer who shot Robinson was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Another person, whose identity was not disclosed by police, was arrested Friday. A third fled the area.

Once the use-of-force investigation is completed, the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be tasked with determining whether the shooting was justified under Missouri law.

