Burglary suspect nabbed via footprints in snow

Mar. 7—SOAP LAKE — Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man Monday morning for a burglary near Soap Lake.

Deputies were alerted in the early hours of the morning by a property owner in the 20000 block of Locust Road Northwest, west of Soap Lake, according to a statement from the GCSO. The owner had observed a suspect on surveillance video entering a building, removing tools and placing them near the road, the statement said.

GCSO deputies, aided by officers from Ephrata and Soap Lake police departments, arrived on the scene to find footprints in the snow leading away from the area. Deputy Tyson Voss and K-9 Edo tracked the suspect for two miles through the snow, according to the statement.

The suspect, identified as Nicholas Schafer, 25, of Ephrata, was located in an orchard and taken into custody without incident, the statement said. Schafer was booked at Grant County Jail on charges of burglary and theft.