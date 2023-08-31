Burglary suspect now faces additional charges

Aug. 31—ST. PETER — A man accused of burglarizing a St. Peter home in June now faces additional charges related to a burglary days earlier in North Mankato.

Seth Theron Pierce, 22, of Burnsville, was charged with three felonies related to burglary Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.

The charges allege he went into a North Mankato garage on June 14 and took a beverage out of the fridge before fleeing once a car alarm went off, according to a criminal complaint. The residents reportedly provided police with security footage showing Pierce in the garage.

One of the residents said she left her vehicle unlocked and he may have entered the garage using a remote opener inside the vehicle. The only thing the residents noticed missing from the garage was the beverage.

On June 16, St. Peter police alerted North Mankato police to Pierce as a suspect. The departments suspected he was involved in "multiple other burglaries," the complaint states.

Pierce was charged with four felonies in late June related to a suspected burglary in St. Peter on June 16. The charges came after a woman called St. Peter police to accuse Pierce of being an intruder in her residence.

Like the North Mankato incident, the St. Peter residents said the intruder ran off after taking beverages from a fridge. The residents also said he apparently left a hatchet next to the door before fleeing.

