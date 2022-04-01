Burglary suspect to take plea deal

Apr. 1—GREENUP — A Russell man at the center of two burglaries will take a plea deal in Greenup County Circuit Court.

Kade C. Lewis, 27, is facing two burglary cases in Greenup County District Court — recently, he signed a waiver of his rights to bypass the grand jury process and have his charges pleaded out on April 7 before Judge Brian McCloud.

According to court records, the burglaries occurred back to back.

On March 17, Russell Police responded to a call about Lewis entering a commercial building in the 1600 block of Diederich Boulevard he'd trespassed from back in December 2021, records show.

According to the citation in that case, Lewis had stolen an air compressor and a nail gun from the building — a man unloading materials at the building found Lewis, who records show admitted to stealing the items and selling them to an unknown person.

Police also said Lewis had ransacked the buildng, leaving holes in the walls and damaging two computers. Syringes were found at the scene as well, records show.

Court records do not indicate Lewis had been arrested that day — he was given a court date to show up, records show.

On March 19, Flatwoods Police received a report about a burglary of a business in the 100 block of Argillite Road. Records show Lewis had previously worked at the business and a relative of his still did.

At the scene, a file folder was found on the floor which the suspect had stepped on, leaving a perfect shoe print.

Police made contact with Lewis at his home in Russell, finding items missing from the burglary in plain view and a pair of shoes matching the print left at the scene, records show.

For the March 17 burglary, Lewis was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. In the March 19 burglary, Lewis was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

